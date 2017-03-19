Monarch Applauds Gov Al-Makura For Constructing Bridges

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has been lauded for the construction of bridges and culverts in rural communities to boost commercial activities in the state.

Alhaji Usman Umbugadu, the Aren-Akun of Akun Chiefdom, made the commendation on Sunday in Akun, Akun Development Area of the state.

He said the communities were appreciative of the governor’s efforts considering the importance of the projects to them, noting that the appreciation will encourage the governor to do more.

The traditional ruler said that the provision of infrastructure would go a long way in fighting poverty, unemployment and boost socio-economic activities of the state.

“As a traditional ruler, we are the custodians of people’s culture and peace; it is our role to continue to advise our subjects and Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation.

“This is because no society or nation could achieve speedy development in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion.

“I want to commend Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for the construction of rural bridges and culverts as it will reduce the hardship my people have been facing and connect them with other communities thereby boosting their agricultural production,’’ he said.

He also commended the Overseer of the Development Area, Mr Moses Malle, for the construction of Ezga, Embugu and Ukuchuku bridges, urging him to keep initiating projects that would impact on the lives of the people.

Umbugadu also called on the people of the area to continue to support the present administration at the federal and state levels as they strive to improve their lives.

He also appealed to Nigerians, especially youths to be law abiding, respect constituted authority, live in peace and tolerance, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political interest.

NAN recalls that the State Government recently disbursed more than N700 million to the 13 local government councils and 18 development areas for the construction of culverts and bridges.