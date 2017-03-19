Fed Poly Matriculates 3110 Students

The Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa has matriculated 3110 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

The 2016/2017 ceremony was held at the Multi Purpose hall in the institution on Saturday.

Professor Shettima Abdulkadir-Saidu, Rector of the institution said the 3110 matriculated students comprised 1816 for National Diploma (ND) while 1294 were for Higher National Diploma (HND).

He then urged the students to quickly get acquainted with the rules and regulations of the institution contained in the students handbook to guide their stay as members of the institution community.

The Rector added that the management of the institution would ensure high academic standard.

“We are working hard to provide more infrastructure such that each department has its permanent building, comprising staff offices and lecture rooms. This is in addition to the construction of lecture theatres, halls and upgrade of the clinic among others,” He said.

Abdulkadir-Saidu also told them that the Alumni office had been reinvigorated to give room to the alumni association to contribute to the development of the polytechnic.

He urged the new students to join their older counterparts in supporting its sportsmen and women to glory in the upcoming Nigerian Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA). The games will be held in the institution from the April 26 to May 7.

Mr Yakubu Suleiman, one of the just matriculated ND students studying Public Administration thanked the management of the institution for giving him the opportunity to study in the school.

“I like the school very much and plan to be a very good student to make my family and friends proud. I don’t intend to engage with bad friends or any cult group. My goal is to learn and be a good ambassador of the school and my family,” he said.