Cuadrado heads Juventus to 10-point lead

Juan Cuadrado’s early header gave Juventus a narrow win over Sampdoria as the champions went 10 points clear at the top of Serie A.

The Colombia winger, who is on a three-year loan from Chelsea, met Kwadwo Asamoah’s seventh-minute cross with a diving header.

The only negative for Juventus was a first-half injury to Argentina forward Paulo Dybala.

Earlier, Napoli moved up to second with a 3-2 win over Empoli, BBC reports.

Lorenzo Insigne scored twice as Napoli went 3-0 up before surviving a late comeback to move a point ahead of Roma, who host Sassuolo in Sunday’s late game.