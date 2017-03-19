Breaking: Man jumps into Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

An unidentified man has jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.

PM News gathered that the man, who was being driven by his driver in a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, was receiving a call when he suddenly asked his driver to stop.

The driver of the SUV was quoted as saying that the man asked him to stop, came out of the vehicle and jumped into the Lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge.

The incident occurred on the bridge between Adekunle and Adeniji on Third Mainland Bridge inward Lagos Island on Sunday evening.

PM News gathered that policemen from Adeniji Police Station had taken the driver and the SUV to the police station.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and the police are currently at the scene to retrieve the body of the victim.

Several calls made to the phone of the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Famous Cole were not picked.