Barcelona 4-2 Valencia: Lionel Messi at the double in scrappy victory

Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona kept their La Liga title hopes alive with a scrappy 4-2 victory at home to 10-man Valencia on Sunday night.

In a very erratic performance, Barca fell behind early on to an Eliaquim Mangala header but levelled the game through Luis Suarez. Mangala then went from hero to villain as he was sent off for a professional foul on Suarez and Messi scored from the penalty spot.

However, Luis Enrique’s men struggled to adapt defensively to their 3-4-3 formation and Munir, who is on loan at Valencia from Barca, sensationally equalised just before half-time. The visitors dug in, but Messi and Andre Gomes scored in the second half to win the points.

The victory closes the gap on leaders Real Madrid to just two points, although Zinedine Zidane’s side have a game in hand.

Sky Sports