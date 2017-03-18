United reportedly leading £80m race for Griezmann

According to The Sun, Manchester United are leading to pursuit to seal the £80 million transfer of Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann, as La Liga club accept they are unlikely to keep their star man.

The 25-year-old France international is also wanted by a number of other top clubs across the Europe ahead of the summer, but latest speculation suggests Man United are leading the queue.

The Old Trafford side have long been linked with the Frenchman after his superb form over the last couple of seasons, and he could fill a major gap up front at United next season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is only at club on a one-year deal and may not extend that, while the club captain Wayne Rooney is no longer a regular and looks in need of a long-term replacement in that all-important striker role.

As per the same sources, Diego Simeone fears Griezmann is heading out of the Vicente Calderon in the summer and have already begun the search for his replacement.

The Spanish giants have had to sell a number of their stars over the years, with Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero and Radamel Falcao also among big name attackers to be snapped up by Europe’s elite.