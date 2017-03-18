Positive Lifestyle Can Improve Overall Health- Nutritionist

A nutritionist, Mrs Dorcas Odunayo, said on Saturday that a positive lifestyle choices can help Nigerians stay on top of their health and increase their lifespan.

Odunayo, who works with an Abuja-based private hospital, stated this in Abuja.

NAN reports that healthy and positive lifestyle has nothing to do with looks, money or status although it can make life easier to have these than not.

Some positive lifestyle choices include taking responsibility, learning to let go, putting things right, never putting one’s self down, and being grateful.

Others are never putting to tomorrow what one can do today and learning to like oneself.

The nutritionist identified proper eating habit as a thing that could create a positive vibe in the lives of people.

She added that physical activity could help control blood pressure and lower the amount of cholesterol in the body.

“To help make life-long lifestyle choices, try making one change at a time and add another when you feel that you have successfully adopted the earlier changes.

“When you practice several healthy lifestyle habits, you are more likely to achieve and maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels,” she said.

She said to help prevent or control high blood pressure, one should be physically active, maintain a healthy weight, limit alcohol intake and manage and cope with stress.

The nutritionist said foods such as potatoes, oatmeal, beans, spinach, bananas, fish oil, cashew, and almonds had the potency to boost the health status of Nigerians.

“Potatoes are high in potassium and magnesium; these are minerals that can help lower the blood pressure.

“They are also high in fibre, which is necessary for overall health,’’ Odunayo said.

She stated that high-fibre, low-fat, and low-sodium foods can help lower blood pressure.

“Oatmeal for breakfast is a great way to charge up for the day.

“On its own, oatmeal can be bland, but refrain from adding too much sugar.

“Instead, one can add little honey.

“Nutritious and versatile beans are rich in soluble fibre, magnesium and potassium.

“All these excellent ingredients are for lowering the blood pressure.

“So are spinach, cashews and almonds as well as fish oil and garlic,” she said.