Millions of naira properties lost as fire razes NAFDAC’s office

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Properties worth multi-million Naira have been lost as fire razed the office of the of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Oshodi, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Saturday.

PM News gathered that the fire started around 3:15pm and raged on until it was brought under control by officers of the Lagos State Fire Services, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA and others.

General Manager, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said investigation carried out revealed that the fire started at about 3.15 pm on Saturday and that the inferno started from the power house, escalating to the nearby warehouse where chemicals were stored.

“Other buildings, including the administrative building housing the central laboratory complex of the agency were salvaged by the combined team of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service. Officials of NAFDAC also rendered necessary support for the intervention.

“The fire has been put under control as damping exercise is presently ongoing. Full investigation as to the cause of incident would carried out by the appropriate authorities,” he said.

