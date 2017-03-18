Massive collection of Beatles records goes on auction in Paris

A huge collection of rare The Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.

Beatles aficionado Jacques Volcouve began his collection in 1967 with the album “A Hard Day’s Night”. Decades later, it has grown to include nearly 15,000 records and more besides.

“Starting from 1967, I gave myself an absolutely impossible mission: own everything concerning the Beatles,” Volcouve told Reuters TV, as he was sorting through his collection December.

The 60-year-old has decided to auction off his collection to fund his retirement.

Among the 332 lots up for auction on Saturday is the disc "Tony Sheridan and the Beatles 7: My Bonnie," signed by Paul McCartney and George Harrison, with an estimated price of 6,000-10,000 euro ($6,450-10,740).

A lot of 11 alternate cover photos for the Grammy-winning Sergeant Pepper, Lonely Hearts Club album are expected to go for 10,000 to 15,000 Euros.

Volcouve has written books and given radio commentaries about the Liverpool foursome.

Letters he received from Harrison and Ringo Starr in 1976, thanking him for articles he had written, could fetch up to 3,000 Euros each.

A set of dolls of the Fab Four with their instruments is expected to sell for 200-400 Euros.

Among other items up for sale are an “authentic Beatle wig”, a Yoko Ono/John Lennon wedding album box and posters.