Man Excretes 66 Wraps Of Heroin

Anukaenyi Bob-Manuel Ogochukwu, a 43-year-old computer instructor has been arrested at the Lagos airport, for importing heroin from Nairobi, Kenya.

Ogochukwu explained that he got involved in drug trafficking because nobody except drug barons offered to help him out of his financial predicament as his sick son is currently on admission in Nairobi on a life threatening ailment.

While under narcotic watch, he excreted 66 wraps of heroin. In his words, “I teach in a computer school at Onitsha, Anambra State. This is my very first time of having anything to do with drugs.

I smuggled drugs to save my sick child. The doctor said that my child has a hole in the heart. I met many people for help but nobody was willing to help me except a drug baron.

My son is currently struggling for survival at the hospital in Nairobi. The baron who is from Tanzania promised to pay me $2,000 for my child’s medical bill. I am very worried about the condition of my son”.

Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, said that no excuse is tenable for crime. “No explanation is tenable for committing crime. Drug trafficking is a criminal offence and the suspect will be charged accordingly.

The suspect’s action only complicated his condition because he is here facing a criminal charge while the responsibility of taking care of his sick son now rest solely on the wife” Abdallah stated. Anukaenyi Bob-Manuel Ogochukwu who is married to a Kenyan lady hails from Anambra State.