Magu Dedicates 2016 Person of the Year Award to Nigerians

Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has dedicated the 2016 Person of the Year Award bestowed on him by the Leadership Newspapers, to Nigerians, calling for more support in ridding Nigeria of financial crimes.

“I want to dedicate this award to all Nigerians who have supported us in the fight against corruption,” he said.

Magu was among eminent Nigerians, who were on March 17, 2017 recognised for their achievements in various fields, including business, banking, aviation, leadership, music and education.

The award was bestowed on him for “doing one of the nation’s most challenging jobs in your dogged fight against corruption, working without a letter of confirmation in that acting capacity for over one year”.

Indeed, the award and recognition of this dogged commitment to the fight against corruption, comes a few days after members of the Nigerian Senate on March 15, 2017 chose to overlook the vigour with which the anti-graft czar has led the anti-corruption vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

An elated Magu, who noted that he received the award because “the process of selection was transparent and the organisers have high integrity”, has been invited by two leading anti-corruption organizations, the Transparency International and Global Witness to speak at an international conference on money laundering and assets recovery on March 21, 2017 in London. He would be speaking on the topic, “Give Us Our Money Back – Nigeria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Critical Conversation”.

“The commitment of the leadership of this country in fighting corruption is not in doubt, and so I call on everybody to join us in fighting corruption,” he added.

The event, which held at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja, had as its theme, “The Rice Economy”. The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who delivered the keynote speech on the theme, noted that Nigerian government aims at making the country a major producer of rice, like India and China.

“By the time Nigeria achieves self sufficiency in its rice production, it will mean the saving of nearly $7 million a day from our foreign reserves, it will mean a happier society,” Ogbeh said.