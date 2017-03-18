List Of Successful Candidates for Interview Into Civil Service Commission Out

The Federal Civil Service Commission has released Batch A lists of shortlisted candidates according to the 36 States, for employment into Federal Ministries, according to a statement signed by the Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, MustaphA L. Sulaiman.

The Federal Civil Service Commission aside from the Batch A list for each state below, also released timetable for interview for each Ministry. Applicants are warned to BE CAREFUL OF SCAMS. NO LEGITIMATE EMPLOYER OR ITS AGENT WILL ASK FOR PERSONAL INFORMATION SUCH AS CREDIT/DEBIT CARD NUMBERS OR BANKING INFORMATION OR ASK YOU TO PAY ANY MONEY.

Below is the breakdown of affected ministries that require applicants.

Federal Ministry of Education.

Federal Ministry of Labour & Productivity.

Federal Ministry of Finance iv Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Federal Ministry of Transport.

Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation.

Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation.

Bureau of Public Procurement.

The lists apply to applications received by Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) submitted during the 2016 Recruitment Exercise.

See instructions below:

1.All shortlisted Applicants are expected to check for their names under their State of Origin, below.

2.Thereafter, check the Timetable to see when your Ministry/cadre has been scheduled for Interview.

3.Candidates are expected to adhere strictly to the date/time as scheduled for their Ministries/Cadres.

4.Shortlisted Candidates should come along with their means of Identification (e.g. Driver’s License, National ID card, International Passport, etc) and two (2) passport size photographs.

5.Candidates are also expected to come along with Originals of their Credentials and two (2) photocopies of each duly endorsed by them.

See the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) List of Shortlisted Candidates for Interview 2017

1.Abia State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

2.Adamawa State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

3.Akwa Ibom State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

4.Anambra State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

5.Bauchi State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

6.Bayelsa State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

7.Benue State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

8.Borno State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

9.Cross River State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

10.Delta State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

11.Ebonyi State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

12.Edo State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

13.Ekiti State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

14.Enugu State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

15.FCT Abuja FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

16.Gombe State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

17.Imo State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

18.Jigawa State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

19.Kaduna State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates I

20.Kaduna State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates II

21.Kano State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

22.Katsina State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates I

23.Katsina State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates II

24.Kebbi State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates I

25.Kebbi State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates II

26.Kogi State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

27.Kwara State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

28.Lagos State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

29.Nasarawa State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

30.Niger State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

31.Ogun State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

32.Ondo State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

33.Osun State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

34.Oyo State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

35.Plateau State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

36.Rivers State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

37.Sokoto State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

38.Taraba State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

39.Yobe State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates

40.Zamfara State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates I

41.Zamfara State FCSC List of Shortlisted Candidates II

FEDERAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION TIMETABLE FOR INTERVIEW AT PSIN, KUBWA (Monday, 27TH March to Monday, 3rd April, 2017)1. MONDAY, 27TH MARCH – 9 AM – FEDERAL MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

2. TUESDAY, 28TH MARCH – 9 AM – FEDERAL MINISTRY OF LABOUR & EMPLOYMENT

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF TRADE & INVESTMENT

3. WEDNESDAY, 29TH MARCH, 9 AM – FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INFORMATION,

FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE, BUREAU OF PUBLIC PROCUREMENT

4. THURSDAY, 30TH MARCH, 9 AM – FEDERAL MINISTRY OF POWER, WORKS & HOUSING, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT

5. FRIDAY, 31ST MARCH, 9 AM – OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR GENERAL FOR THE

FEDERATION, OFFICE OF THE SURVEYOR GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION

6. MONDAY, 3RD APRIL, 9 AM – FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

BATCH “B” WILL BE DISPLAYED LATER.

For more information, visit http://vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/