FG To Develop Database For Crime Reduction

Mr David Alozie, the Chief Innovation Officer (CIO),Wiretooth Technologies has called on the Federal Government to develop a database to fast track economic planning and promote development.

Alozie made the call on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that a comprehensive database would efficiently enhance economic growth, allow long-term planning and development as well as encourage tracking and reduction of crimes such as kidnapping.

“Building of a central data is an essential key in developing any nation.

“So many countries use technology to fix their systems, data can also be used to track people and predict future occurrence on crime.

“In abroad, technology is what they use to track the number of flights and strangers entering the country.

“Government data can be used to track and know what people are doing, while it will also go a long way in reducing financial crimes,’’ Alozie said.

Alozie said that technology was also used to track some notorious cult groups operating from Pakistan to Indian in collaboration with some departments in the University of Maryland, U.S.

He said that they were able to gather 20 years data and put it into a whole system to monitor the activities of youths below 20 years.

Alozie, a disruptive technology convener said that data was also used to predict a system on how it could be attackes, who would attack it and the time it would be attacked.

He said that the system allowed police and the security agents to be proactive.

“Actually data now is being used to predict future occurrence of any natural disaster.

“Nigeria should cultivate the use of data and how to use data.

“I urge government to cultivate the idea of gathering data for planning,’’ he said.

He urged youths to build career as a data scientist, adding that with the help of technology or data, military could successfully fight insurgency in the country.