Extend anti-graft war to states, NLC urges FG

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, on Frida, urged the Federal Government to extend the anti-graft war to the state governments.

Wabba gave the advice during the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria 4th quadrennial National Delegates conference in Uyo.

“If you are fighting corruption, it must be at all levels, it must scale down to the states,’’ he said.

He said the level of corruption in some states was unprecedented, adding that Nigerians must demand for accountability from their leaders, as vanguards of democracy.

He also called on them to demand from the state governors that, the second tranche of the Paris Club refund loan, about to be released to them, must be judiciously spent.

“We must be proactive by ensuring that government at the centre is on top of the situation and demand for accountability.

“What we are saying is that, let the government also muster the will to make sure that the first tranche that was released is accounted for.

The NLC president called on the governors to spend part of the money to settle outstanding salaries, pensions and gratuities of their workers.

The NLC boss urged employers of labour at all levels to see workers as partners in progress, “a people that create wealth, and not as a liability’’ and give priority to their welfare.

‘’If not, we will not have social stability, cohesion and we will not get out of recession.’’

The labour leader said the recession being experienced in the country was man-made, adding, however, the present leaders must put things right.

The outgoing president of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, Mr Anthony Emmanuel, said that the survival of the country’s economy depended on the workability of the maritime sector.

Emmanuel said the country’s maritime sector suffered due to policy inconsistencies.

“Therefore, any government policy that affects the efficiency of the ports and quality service delivery is bound to have a collateral effect on the entire economy,” he said.

He said that within his four years he was at the helm of the union, 6,000 members of the union were trained locally and 300 attended overseas training.

He advised those warming to lead the union after him, to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship and respect the result of the election.