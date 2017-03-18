Edo Govt vows to find killers of former LG Chairman

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Saturday said his government was determined to find the killers of Mr Suleiman Afegbua, the immediate past Chairman of Etsako-East Local Government Area, Edo.

Obaseki gave the assurance during a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Awuyemi in Okpella, Etsako-East Local Government Area of Edo.

The late Afegbua was killed by gunmen on Thursday along Auchi-Benin road, by Ogbemudia Farm.

“We are working very hard; intelligence reports reveal that we are making progress and we are optimistic that very shortly, the killers will be found,” he said.

Obaseki described the late Afegbua as a prolific politician and administrator who contributed meaningfully to the development of the community during his tenure as the local government chairman.

“I am very shocked and saddened by his death. We thank Almighty Allah for his life.

“The late Suleiman was an active prolific politician and administrator; he was a lover of peace.

“He was coming to Benin for a peace meeting when this unfortunate incident happened, so my message to the community is that they should continue to uphold peace, if nothing else, for the memory of Suleiman.

“As governor of Edo State, I will always appreciate what the young man did to me and for the state, and the role he was playing in this community, and we will make sure that the vacuum created by him will be appropriately filled,” he said.

The governor promised to take care of late Suleiman’s father and foot the bills of the daughter’s education.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Akuri Afegbua thanked the governor for the visit, saying that the family had taken the death of their son as the will of Allah.

He, however, appealed to the governor to ensure that the killers were brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.