Davido Names Baby After His Mother

David Adedeji Adeleke popularly called Davido, has reacted to a report going viral that he has another babygirl apart from Imade.

Omo baba olowo who is expecting another child with his Atlanta based lover, Amanda will be a father of 3 soon if the news is anything to go by.

Davido even named the alleged 4 year old baby Veronica, after his mother Veronica Adeleke.

The source who sent the story to @SubDeliveryMan, alleged that Davido got the Ibadan-based lady pregnant in 2013 and told her to keep it.

The Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label owner has since threatened to sue Punch who is to publish the story today for N30 billion.