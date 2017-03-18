Crawford University Inaugurates Mass Communication Studio

Crawford University, Igbesa in Ogun, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Mass Communication Studio in its Mass Communication Department.

The institution’s Head of Public Relation Department, Layi Olajumoke, said in a statement in Lagos that the newly constructed studio would open a new vista in mass communication within the institution’s environment.

“This is a milestone achievement in the annals of history of the university.

“We are glad with this and we hope that the studio will effectively serve its purposes not just for training but for entertainment and information,’’ the statement said.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Isaac Ajayi, assisted by other principal officers of the institution inaugurated the studio,’’ it said.

The statement said that for an upstart department just taking on its second set of entrants, `it is encouraging that they are truly pulling their weight among other departments.

“Mass Communication department registered about 160 students in this academic year alone.

“The programme is truly moving on the fast lane. We are not yet where we are going, but our pace is suggesting that we are truly underway.

“It is good we let the whole world know that we have a functional Mass Communication Department in Crawford University,’’ Shofoluwe said in the statement.

The statement said that the inauguration of the equipment was witnessed by some members of the management council.