Children With Eye Problems Lacked Due Attention-Expert

An Optometrist, Dr Obinna Awiaka, says neglect of children with eyes problems during childhood was responsible for many cases of blindness in adult.

Awiaka made this known on Saturday in Lagos during the third edition of “Walk 4 Kids’’ organised by Eyemasters in Lekki area of Lagos State.

He said that many children with eyes problems were not given due attention early in Nigeria as many of them managed their eyes problems to adulthood.

“Eyes problems of many people today started from childhood. Many children eyes problems were neglected by their parents as they do not see any reason for them to wear glasses.

“The major eye problem is refractive. This makes children not to see very well, and that is why you see many of them sitting close to the television. Most of them are hereditary.

“This is the reason why many of them grew up to develop bad sight.

“We know many cannot afford the hospital bills, hence, the “Walk 4 Kids’’ programme. We are trying to make children safe.

“We offer free eye test, treatment and give them drugs and glasses. At today’s event, we gave out 120 eye glasses free to commemorate the World Glaucoma Week,’’ Awiaka said.

In her remarks, wife of a popular Nigerian musician, Annie Tuface-Dibia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the event that her child was earlier diagnosed of some eye problems and was better now.

“I am here to support the programme organised by the Eyemasters.

“It is an amazing initiative. It is only good sight that will help a child to learn and be saved.

“More non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and hospitals should join in this kind of programme to save many children from blindness,” she said.

Also, a popular Nigerian comedian, Abiodun Olapade, (known as MC Abbe), said that the initiative was encouraging.

MC Abbe said that this type of programme would prevent many children from blindness.

“It is very sad to note that many individuals, NGOs and organisations are not helping in this regard,’’ MC Abbe said.

The adults present had a two and half kilometres road walk, while the children walked for about 100 metres along the Freedom Way, Lekki.