Cahill’s late goal earns Chelsea 2-1 victory againstStoke

Gary Cahill made up for conceding a penalty by scoring a late winner as Chelsea moved a step closer to the Premier League title with victory at Stoke.

The England defender settled a heated encounter three minutes from time by sweeping home after Stoke failed to clear a Willian corner.

It sent Chelsea 13 points clear at the top with 10 games to play.

According to BBC, Chelsea striker Diego Costa was involved in a running battle with Stoke’s defenders – being booked himself and involved in incidents that saw Bruno Martins Indi and Phil Bardsley cautioned.

And the home side were reduced to 10 men in added time when Bardsley was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Willian had given Chelsea a first-half lead with an in swinging free-kick from the left that caught out keeper Lee Grant at his near post.

Martins Indi had a goal ruled out for a push by Saido Berahino on Cesar Azpilicueta, but the hosts drew level when Cahill was ruled to have pushed Jon Walters, who blasted in the penalty.

The visitors had nearly all the chances, with Marcos Alonso firing a free-kick against the bar and Pedro denied by a fine Grant save.