Buhari’s Supporters Warn Fayose Over Comments

A Daura-based non governmental organisation, Daura Emirate Youths Coalition, Katsina State, has warned Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State against inflammatory comments on President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Ali Rabe, the National Chairman of the coalition, gave the warning in Daura on Saturday when he addressed supporters of President Buhari at a rally.

The coalition organised the rally and a prayer session in support of policies and programmes of the current administration.

He described “the inciting comments being made by the Ekiti Governor as baseless and unguarded, capable of jeopardising the peace and tranquility of the nation”.

He advised Fayose to use his position as a leader to offer useful advice when necessary, instead of resorting to inflammatory and defamatory comments.

He said the coalition had respect for the constitution of the nation and constituted authorities, stressing that “we don’t expect Nigerian leaders to be making such utterances against the president”.

He said the coalition would continue to support the anti corruption crusade of President Buhari, adding that “we will continue to be law abiding and demonstrate political maturity and tolerance in our deeds”.

Thousands of well wishers converged on the palace of Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, to express happiness on the well being of the president.