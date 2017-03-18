Baby Drama: This Is Not A True Story-Davido

Amid reports flying around about Davido allegedly having a baby before Imade, his daughter with Sophia, the Aiye crooner has negated the claim, calling it false.

In an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, the 26-year-old lady Ayotomide Labinjo alleged she had a sexual affair with the singer in 2013 and she got pregnant and had a baby girl.

Ayotomide said the pop singer had abandoned her and the baby and has refused to take up the responsibility of “taking care of our child.”

Labinjo alleged she met Davido at a nightclub in Ibadan in February 2013 where he approached her and spoke glowingly of her beauty. She alleged they ended up sleeping in a hotel that same night. She also alleged that a month later, Davido visited Ibadan again for Gbenga Adeyinka’s Easter show and they hooked up again for a night out and slept together at a hotel in the upscale Iyaganku area of the city.

According to her, communication between them was intact until she told him that she was pregnant at the end of March 2013.

Labinjo said, “In February 2013, I met Davido at a club in Ibadan and he approached me and said he liked me. We became friends and got along. He only came to have a good time then. We left the club in his Range Rover Sports for a hotel around Challenge in Ibadan where we slept together. I left him there the following morning. Before then, I had no boyfriend so I was not used to going out but my friend invited me to the club that night.

“We only met twice in Ibadan and we slept together on both occasions. The third time I would see him again was when I and my mother went to his house in Lagos more than a year after the birth of the baby. He preferred to call me Enitan because that is my other name.

“When I told him I was pregnant at the end of March 2013, he said I should keep it but the following morning, he blocked me from his Blackberry Messenger list. I could not reach him throughout the period I was pregnant. On each of the days we met in Ibadan, he had a police and three body guards with him.

“On the day the baby girl was being named, he added me again on his BBM and I sent him her pictures. He asked me what I wanted and I told him that he should take up the responsibility of the child. But he blocked me from his contact list again the next morning. We named the baby Aanuoluwapo but he preferred to call her Vero and anytime I asked for anything, he would embarrass me.

“My mother was furious about his attitude so she wrote a letter to his father but he did not reply until our lawyer, the late Bamidele Aiku, wrote to him. That was when his father arranged for a DNA test and we went to Lagos for the test.”

But then, a copy of the test carried out at Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Babatunde Jose Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on September 2, 2014, showed that Davido was ‘excluded’ from being the biological father of the child.

However, Labinjo disputed the result. According to her, she alleged she saw Davido giving a ‘big’ envelope containing lots of money to one Alex Sogbola who conducted the test when she entered his office, alleging that the technologist was induced or compromised.

Backing her daughter’s allegations, Labinjo’s mother, Ropo, said she went to Lagos with her daughter to see Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, in respect of the DNA test. According to her, the meeting was arranged after series of attempts to meet Adeleke and following the involvement of her family lawyer. She added that her husband, a professor of sociology at the University of Ibadan, died 16 years ago, leaving her and two children behind.

She said, “I wrote a letter to Davido’s father but there was no reply until our lawyer wrote to him. When he called me, I explained what happened between my daughter and his son and he arranged for the DNA. He said his son told him that he did not know my daughter.

“He later sent his driver to Ibadan to bring us to Lagos for the test. After meeting him, he told the driver to take us to Davido’s house. We met him and his brother Wale, his cousins B.Red and Shina. Shina told him he would not be a party to this (paternity tussle).

“From there, we went to a hospital, Davido was in another car. I was suspicious of the whole set up because there was no indication that the facility could handle DNA test. My daughter was called upstairs with Davido and the child. My daughter was left outside a door but out of curiosity, she opened the door and saw Davido giving lots of money to the doctor after his father had already paid for the DNA test.

“Davido and the baby’s blood samples were only taken so I asked the doctor why he did not take that of my daughter because Davido’s father had told me that he paid for the three people at N65,000 each. They asked us to come back after two weeks but the result came out after seven days. Davido’s father sent a car to bring us to Lagos again for the result. Davido had left the country then. The result showed that Davido was not the father but my findings after that showed that only blood test was carried out and not DNA test.”

The widow said having lived in London before and having done DNA test before, she was sure that the test carried out was not a DNA. She said he had told Davido’s father that when she has the money, she would go to a government hospital to conduct another DNA.

“I have written Chief Adeleke to do me a favour by presenting Davido on the day of the test. From what I know, hair sample or saliva swab and not only blood sample are used for DNA test,” she said.

When Saturday Beats paid a visit to Clina-Lancet Laboratories and had a chat with Sogbola, the young man said he remembered the case and the test result was genuine.

He said it would be quite impossible for him to be dubious with a DNA result as the samples were taken to their South African branch for testing.

Sogbola said that he had handled all Davido’s DNA tests and so far, he has never had any problems. He also denied ever collecting any money from the music star.

He said, “I remember the case. If I should check the system, I am sure I would still have the details. We also have a sister company in South Africa where the blood samples were tested and if you go to South Africa, you would get the exact same result we gave her here in Nigeria. I have every record and if I bring my records out, I would show you the picture of the lady when she came, the baby’s picture and Davido’s own as well. I remember the lady’s mother. They came in from Ibadan and the samples were not taken here. It was done in Verdic Hospital in Lekki, they paid for home service so I had to go and take the sample from Verdic Hospital. We gave the result out and the day it was out, I cannot remember if the lady was there but Davido’s father collected the result from me. I remember the girl said she was in school and I asked her where she met Davido but I could not keep asking questions because it was none of my business. He might have come for a show in her school and something happened between them. Even her mother’s ring tone then was Davido’s song. Even Davido’s father said that he had been investing some money in them but they should give him some time to get the DNA done so that they could take charge of the child. That was what he said. Before the test was conducted, the man had been sending money to them. He sent a car to pick them from Ibadan for the test.

“The second DNA that was done for Davido’s baby, Imade, I also conducted the test. I can tell you that I have never collected any huge sum from Davido ever since I have come in contact with him. He has never given me even N2,000 despite the fact that he has money. I don’t know what the girl wants but if it is another DNA, then that is between her and Davido. She can have a re-test anywhere else in the world. I am sure she has a copy of that result. Even if there is a foul play here, would I do it as well with the people in South Africa? If I do a foul play with any DNA result, it would not only affect us here in Nigeria but also our office in South Africa. So if they are suing us here, they are also suing our branch in South Africa,” he said.

When Davido was contacted through his manager, Asa Asika, via an email exchange, he simply said that Labinjo’s claim is false.

He said, “Apologies for the delayed response, I have been flying. This is not a true story, thanks for reaching out to clarify. Thanks.”