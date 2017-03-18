Army Cancels Training Of Soldiers In Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army has refuted report that it will be training the 76 Regular Recruits Intake (76RRI) in the Sambisa forest.

The Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman in a statement on Saturday urged the public to disregard message on the social media purportedly emanating from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai to that effect.

Usman described the message as “mischievous’’, saying “ this is not true’’.

“Members of the public are therefore requested to disregard it in its entirety.

“They should also be wary of fraudsters that request for gratification from interested candidates or their families. Recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free.”

Meanwhile, Usman said that more armed bandits had surrendered their arms in Zamfara on Friday.

He said that the following arms and ammunition were surrendered – three AK-47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one small machine gun, three pump action guns, one teargas launcher, three teargas canisters and 690 locally made Dane guns.

Others recovered are 192 locally made pistols, eight locally made pump action guns, 17 Locally made revolvers, 60 locally made multi-barrel pistols and 13 locally made double-barrel rifles.