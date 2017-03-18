Amnesty International Seeks End To Lagos Demolition Of Otodogbame

Amnesty International (AI) has called on the Lagos State Government to halt the ongoing forceful eviction of residents of Otodogbame in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

It also called on the authorities to respect the court ruling which prohibits them from carrying out forced evictions in waterfront communities.

According to AI, residents at the Otodo-Gbame waterfront community in Lagos, Nigeria, are being forcibly evicted and their homes destroyed by bulldozers as security services used tear gas and live bullets to clear the area.

The eviction, which is ongoing at the time of writing, is being carried out in direct violation of a court ruling issued in January specifically prohibiting it. Residents were not served any notice prior to the forced eviction which came as a total shock.

“The scene at the moment is chaotic and dangerous for the thousands who live in the Otodo-Gbame community. The military and police are out in full force and are using tear gas and live bullets to disperse the residents. There are four bulldozers ripping through the settlement,” said Morayo Adebayo, Amnesty International’s Nigeria researcher.

“This brutal and illegal act flies in the face of human dignity as well as a High Court Ruling that prohibited the eviction taking place and instructed the authorities to instead seek a settlement with the affected communities. The Lagos State Government should ensure that the families who have been rendered homeless this morning are given emergency relief including adequate shelter, water, food and any medical care they may require.”

Julius Oladele, who along with his wife and two children, is a resident of Otodo-Gbame witnessed the eviction and told Amnesty International: “Almost all the houses in the community have been demolished. The only ones left are those on the water. They did not allow anyone to take their properties. They are chasing people away. My own house was destroyed this morning before I could rush back from work.”