Ajimobi To Replicate Songhai Integrated Farms

Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, says in his bid to turn-around the state agricultural sector of the state, he planned to replicate the Songhai integrated farms, in Port Novo, in the state soon.

The Governor said this while addressing journalists in Ibadan on Saturday, after he returned from a feasibility tour of Songhai farms in Port Novo, Benin Republic.

The governor had visited the Songhai farms, to understudy the project, with the aim of establishing partnership and replicating such in the state.

Ajimobi said that the state agriculture sector would from April experience complete turn-around, following a new partnership with Songhai farms.

He also said that the state government would begin the implementation of the project on one of its farmlands, with a view to spreading it across the various farm settlements in the state.

The governor, who stressed the need for replication of the project, however, expressed concern over non-existence of such project in the country.

“Agriculture has become the fulcrum of other progressive developments with substantial value chain addition, hence the arrangement with Songhai farms.

“I am concerned about leaving a legacy in the state that posterity will reckon with. Plans are now in motion to start implementing this blue-print,’’ he said.

Songhai integrated farms deals in agricultural production, from production to processing, marketing as well as training.

The project also includes a research ground and centre for agro-skill acquisition for youths who want to make fortune in agriculture.

Songhai farms also deals in animal production and husbandry, cultivates series of crops, and manufactures several food and juice products.

The interesting story of the integrated farms, situated on a 2,000-hectare of land in Port Novo is its city-like status, where all the basic necessities, including food, power are produced within it.