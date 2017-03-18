5 sentenced to death for murder, armed robbery

An Oyo State High Court sitting at Iyaganku on Friday sentenced one Asumo Garuba, 30, to death for the murder of one Rasaki Ayomo on Sept. 12, 2012.

Justice Rayo Taiwo sentenced Garuba to death after being found guilty of hacking Ayomo to death.

Principal state counsel, Mr O. S. Tella had told the court that Garuba killed Ayomo when he was about to buy bean cake at about 8.30p.m. at Oke-Are, Ijaye Moniya, Ibadan.

“Garuba suddenly appeared and hacked Ayomo with a cutlass, leading to his death three days later at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the incident.’’

Four other persons were also sentenced to death by Taiwo of the same court for armed robbery.

They are Alaba Akinola, 30, Sarafa Babalola 25, Sola Kolawole, 27, and Ibrahim Gbedeogun 28.

The state counsel, Mr I. O Mojoyinola, said the defendants committed the crime on July 19, 2011, at Ayekale, Ibadan at about midnight.

Mojoyinola said the defendants robbed their victim of a cell phone valued N10,000 on Oct. 16, 2011, at Gangansi at about 4.30a.m.with guns and cutlasses.

The offence contravened section 1 (2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, Cap.RII Vol.14 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.