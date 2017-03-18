5 killed in auto crash on Katsina road

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said five persons were killed in a motor accident on Katsina-Kano road on Saturday.

Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, disclosed in Katsina that the accident occurred at Morawa village in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said that incident involved a bus with registration number BDG 730 XT, with 19 passengers on board and a motorcycle with registration number MTZ 143 QA.

According to Bagadawa, the accident was caused by the motorcyclist who rode on a wrong lane.

He said that the bus crushed the motorcyclist to death and skidded off the road, killing five occupants on the spot.

He said that the corpses of the dead had been deposited at Katsina General Hospital, where 15 persons injured in the incident were rushed to for medical attention.

Bagadawa warned road users, particularly motorcycle riders to desist from driving on a wrong lane on the highway.

He also urged them to always abide by traffic regulations to reduce road crashes.