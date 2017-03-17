Residents Express Joy Over Work On Lagos/ Badagry Expressway

Some Lagos residents have expressed satisfaction at the pace of work on the Lagos/ Badagry expressway reconstruction project.

The residents, on Friday, expressed optimism that when completed, motorists would begin to enjoy some comfort on the road.

A motorist, Mr Adisa Jimoh, commended the Lagos State Government and the contractors handling the project for doing a good job.

“This road has really gone bad, but the progress of work on it so far is encouraging.

“I commend the government for ensuring that there is funding for the project, and the contractors for doing a thorough job, and for creating alternative routes where necessary.

” The routes they created between Trade Fair complex and Volkswagen bus stop have greatly reduced traffic congestion on that stretch,” he said.

Mrs Tope Ibrahim, a civil servant, also commended the pace and quality of work on the road.

“We thank God that the job is now going on without interruption, and I can imagine the relief it will bring to our people in this area, when completed.

“You can see for yourself the deplorable state of the road, but the progress of work I am seeing is so encouraging.

“Ordinarily by now, construction work which commenced during the time of former Gov. Babatunde Fashola, would have been concluded but it is better late than never,” she said.

Another road user, Mr Patrick Agbo, also commended the state government for the work done so far on the road.

“If construction work had continued at the pace it commenced in 2011, it would have been concluded by now.

“Though it is painful now, but I believe when concluded, the people of Lagos will heave a sigh of relief,’’ he said.

Mr Chinedu Uzoechi, an engineer with the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC), and a site Engineer for the road project, assured that the road would be completed on schedule.

“The project is in three segments; the first and second segments which cover the stretch between Mazamaza and Trade Fair complex are more than 90 per cent completion.

“We are now mainly on the final segment between the Trade Fair and Okokomaiko, where we are working on a comprehensive drainage system.

“With the cooperation we are getting from the Lagos State Government and the pace at which we are working, I am certain that the project will no longer experience any delay,” he said.

The engineer further assured that the issue of the military cantonment and the police station that created some delays on the project had been resolved.

He said that the rehabilitation work which would terminate at Afromedia after Okokomaiko, was scheduled to be concluded by 2019.

‘’Actually, we experienced some delays due to the Ojo military barracks with part of its fence in the right of way and a police station around that area.

‘’The Lagos State Government has successfully resolved these issues with the military and police authorities and soon those structures will give way, but we have to provide alternatives first.

“The job we are doing now will terminate at Afromedia, near Okokomaiko, and we are scheduled to complete it within the next two years.

“It can, however, be subjected to review and expansion to Badagry, if government so decides,” he said.

Uzoechi said that the approaching rainy season would not pose much of a problem, adding that it would only delay certain aspects of the job while work would continue in other aspects of the road.

Work was almost completed on the first and second segments of the road, which motorists now use with ease.

Excavation work has been done on the third segment between Ojo barracks and Volkswagen bus stops while the drains are being dug.

CCECC officials were also seen working on different portions of the road.