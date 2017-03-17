Ortom Nominates Members Of Benue Sports Marketing

Gov Samuel Ortom on Thursday in Makurdi forwarded the names of five board member-nominees of Benue State’s Sports Marketing and Lottery Board to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, listed the board member-nominees to include Emmanuel Atser as the Executive Secretary.

The rest members are Fidelis Mnyim, Akor Ishoho, James Adoo and Baba Odeh.

Ortom had on Feb. 15 signed into law a bill for the establishment of a Sports Marketing and Lottery Board.

The bill was earlier passed by the State House of Assembly, following a request by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Ortom had said at the occasion that establishing a board would transform sports into a revenue-yielding enterprise and regulate lottery activities in the state.

“With the dwindling revenue from the Federation Account, creative ways like the Sports Marketing and Lottery Board are required to boost the state’s economy and create employment opportunities for youths,’’ he had said.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, during plenary had said the nominees would appear before the lawmakers for screening at a later date.