NDDC Sets Up Committee To Investigate Corruption

The Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has directed the management to commence investigation into allegations of corruption and racketeering leveled against the Commission.

The board gave the directive in a statement signed by Mr Chijoke Amu-Nnadi, Head, Corporate Affairs of NDDC in Abuja on Thursday.

The statement quoted the Managing Director of NDDC, Mr Nsima Ekere

as saying “it is imperative and urgent for the Commission to find out what was true and what was not true about the allegations in order to immediately tackle them.’’

Ekere, who spoke at a meeting of the Management Committee of the Commission in Port Harcourt, expressed displeasure over the stories of corruption surrounding the Commission.

According to him, it is time to clean up the interventionist agency in order to position it to effectively and efficiently facilitate sustainable regional development.

“We cannot allow these stories and allegations to keep making the rounds. We cannot continue to act as though these allegations are not important enough to be investigated.

“We cannot continue to act as though they do not affect us.

“The new governing board and management are determined to restructure our balance sheet, restore our core mandate, reform all our governance processes and project implementation protocols.

“We are determined to do what is right and proper at all times to give this great region the Commission it deserves.

“So, we are going to set up this committee to hold an investigative hearing where these contractors and individuals who have evidence of corruption will come and present them.’’

According to him, the committee will work with interest groups like Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media to ensure that its work passes the test of time and inquiry.

In view of the allegations, Ekere constituted a six-man committee headed by the Director, Special Duties, Dr Princewill Ekanem.

He urged the committee to work without distraction, and submit its report within two weeks.

He said the Federal Government was determined to change the way government business was being conducted, adding “we have a lot to do to fulfill the expectations and hopes of the people.’’