Manchester United face Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United have been drawn against Belgian league leaders Anderlecht in the 2016/2017 Europa League quarter-finals.

United, considered the favourites by many bookmakers, are the only British club left in Europe’s secondary club competition.

Jose Mourinho’s team edged past Russian’s FC Rostov with a 2-1 aggregate win in the last 16.

French side Lyon play Besiktas, Dutch giants Ajax meet German team Schalke, while Celta Vigo face Belgium’s Genk.

The first legs are set to take place on April 13 and the return games will follow a week later.

Full draw:

Anderlecht (Belgium) vs Manchester United (England)

Celta Vigo (Spain) vs Genk (Belgium)

Ajax (The Netherlands) vs Schalke 04 (Germany)

Lyon (France) vs Besiktas (Turkey)