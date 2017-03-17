Ladies Stay Away From Your Brother’s Marriage- Actress

Nollywood actress and mother of two, Georgina Onuoha has reacted to a lady’s shocking prayer point for her ex sister in law who just got married.

The lady in question heard her former sister in law got married, and instead of wishing her well, she prayed everything bad to happen to the new bride.

Georgina whose marriage crashed a long time ago has since come out to speak her mind concerning the woman’s post.

“Wow!! What a prayer!! I can imagine her state of mind and what she went through.

I for one would have said this same prayers 6 years ago with so much hate in my heart and can count many others who will equally be saying same prayers.. But grace, mercy and forgiveness surpasses the pain of wickedness. I succumbed to God’s grace and strength.

Most often it’s unfathomable what some women put each other through.

And Tomorrow we marry and except a different outcome for our own home.

Please ladies, stay away from your brothers marriages, mothers stay away from your sons marriages.. let them live in peace, make their mistakes, settle their problems on their own. All you can do is pray for them and support them with kindness and love.

Wives always remember your husband’s mother equally deserves a place in his heart. Push your husbands never to forget extending his love and support to his family, because a tree does not make a forest and no man is an island 🌴

May God touch every soul going through pain, give them the grace to forgive and wish them well.

Forgiveness is not for the other person, but rather for your own peace of mind and sanity.

May God heal us all ❤️️”