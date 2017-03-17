Kemi Olunloyo Remains In Prison Until Next Week

Popular critic, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that she is to remain in Portharcourt prison until next week, prior investigation into her claims against Salvation Army Ministries pastor David Ibiyeomie.

Olunloyo accused the pastor of corruption and adultery, and also buying yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo a car.

Kemi wrote this on her Instagram page:

“Dear Media, friends, fans. I was driven by the NPF to Port Harcourt on orders of the IG. Pastor David Ibiyeomie says I criminally defamed him because I posted a letter his church member sent to me alleging corruption and adultery. Both newsmakers refused to answer the allegations but

Ibiyeomie called me several times to threaten me with lawsuits, death from above and misfortune. Church spokesman did the same with Danielle Ogbeche of Daily Post too.

I have been charged with a cybercrime along with a Rivers state journalist who simply syndicated my story. 500 blogs did. Cybercrime? in the Nigerian constitution and remanded in prison. Next week 23rd I appear in court again for a second bail attempt.

I will be in this Port Harcourt prison till then. THE PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD. #Journalism is not a crime. I love you all. Pls trend #FreeKOO #FreeMadamHNN. @ludovicca_iacinno pls tell the world. Tweet it to the Toronto Sun’s @Joe_warmington. Pls every one let Joe know. I’m in high spirits

The NPF recommended NO bail. Police is never your friend in Nigeria. I will always be a proud international investigative journalist. I will not see my phone again for a week. Off to a Nigerian prison. Mass Comm students never give up. I don’t need my powerful connections.

I want the law to run its course. GOD BLESS #FREETHESHEEPLE #KEMIOLUNLOYO