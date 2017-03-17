Katsina traditional ruler dies at 103 years

The District Head of Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Muhammadu Lawal-Areda, has died on Friday at the age of 103.

A family source confirmed the death in Kankara.

The source said remains of the deceased was buried according to Islamic rites in Kankara after Juma’at prayers.

The funeral was attended by the Emirs of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmunin Kabir, and Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, among many other traditional rulers.

Others included Amb. Tukur Mani; former Federal High Court Judge, Justice Adamu Bello; former Katsina state deputy governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari, and acting Chairman of Kankara Local Government Council, Alhaji Bishir Maikano.

The patriarch is survived by three wives, 34 children, and several grand and great-grandchildren.

Some his children include the former chairman of Kankara local government area, Alhaji Abubakar Lawal; the Ward Head Zango-Zabaro, Alhaji Abdullahi Namashi, and Alhaji Tanimu Lawal, among others.

Lawal-Areda was turbaned on Feb. 2, 1972.

The deceased was also the holder of the traditional title of Sarkin Pawan Katsina (Katsina State chief of butchers).

He would be remembered for his contributions to peace, security and economy, especially in halting cattle rustling, and farmers and herdsmen disputes recorded in the area.