Indians Woo Lagos Residents To Free Diabetes Tests

The president of the Indian Cultural Association in Lagos, Chief Sanjay Jain, on Thursday enjoined Lagos residents to avail themselves of the association’s Free Diabetes Tests.

Jain told journalists at a briefing in Lagos that the association and the Bhojraj Chanrai Foundation had jointly imported a technology, worth about $40,000 to aid early detection of diabetes in Nigerians.

The association’s president advised interested Lagos residents to feel free and come for the “free of charge” Diabetes Test, scheduled to hold from Saturday, March 18 to Saturday, March 25, 2017.

“We are using this opportunity to invite Lagos residents and Nigerians in Lagos, to our free diabetes testing camps in Lagos. It is going to be completely free for all people that would come.

“On these two Saturdays, we going to open up Free Diabetes Testing Camps at our centre at No. 2, Capa Avenue, Palmgrove Estate, Ilupeju, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.,” he said.

According to him, the association has found out that type 2 Diabetes is currently the most common with Nigerians, with more than six million Nigerians being exposed to the ailment.

He also said that medical findings had reported that Nigeria currently had the highest mortality rate from diabetes.

Jain said that the association and the company were worried at the number of Nigerian lives that had been lost to the manageable disease.

The president said that the Indians had discovered that the high mortality rate from diabetes in Nigeria was due to improper diagnosis and the expensive nature of its management.

He said that with the new technology, it would become easier and more accessible for more people to be diagnosed and be counseled on how best to manage diabetes free of charge.

Jain said that the benefits of the new system include early detection, no drawing of blood, quick test within 6 seconds, no fasting or pre-conditioning, different from the traditional diagnostic methods and immediate test results.

He said that the association had over the years been involved in the free provision of water facilities to schools, artificial limbs, eye surgeries, maintenance of Old People’s Homes and police/community relationships.