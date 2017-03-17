Ghana’s President Appoints 110 Ministers

The Ghanaian government has defended itself against accusations of running an “elephant-sized” government, after new appointments announced on Wednesday brought the number of ministers and deputy ministers to 110.

The ministries of Information, Energy, Agriculture and Local Government will each have three deputy ministers, if the appointments from newly-elected President Nana Akufo-Addo are passed.

“We never promised a lean government,” Information Minister Mustapha Hamid told media in response to the criticism. The size of the government was necessary to assist the president’s ambitious development agenda, he added.

Mr Akufo-Addo, from the New Patriotic Party, was elected on his third attempt to reach the post, after a campaign dominated by the country’s faltering economy.