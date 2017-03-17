Generator thief bags 2 years in Minna

A generator thief, Musa Yaw, is to spend the next two years in prison, a Minna Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday.

Magistrate Aisha Bawa, who handed down the sentence, however, gave him a fine of N18,000‎.

The accused, a former security guard at the complainant’s house had pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of ‎criminal trespass, housebreaking and theft.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Emmanuel Danladi told the court that the complainant, Islamia Agbabiaka of Dutsen Kura reported the incident at the police station on Dec. 29, 2016.

Emmanuel said the complainant reported that somebody had broken into her house and made away with medium size generator valued at N90,000.

The accused pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor urged the court to try him summarily in line with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code, saying that the offences contravened Sections 287, 348 and 354 of the Penal Code.