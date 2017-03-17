Canada announces $119.25m aid to Nigeria, others

The Canadian Government on Friday said it would provide 119.25 million dollars as funds in response to humanitarian crises in Northeast Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

This is contained in a statement from Ms Brittany Venhola-Fletcher, Spokesperson, Media Relations, Global Affairs Canada made available in Abuja.

Global Affairs Canada manages the country’s diplomatic and consular relations, promotes its international trade and leads Canada’s international development and humanitarian assistance.

The announcement, it stated, was made by Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Mr Ahmed Hussen, on behalf of the Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, Marie-Claude Bibeau.

Hussingtree said 27.35 million dollars of the fund would be made available to Nigeria.

“It is estimated that in the three most impacted states of the northeast (Nigeria), 8.5 million people will require humanitarian assistance in 2017, of which 5.1 million are severely food insecure.

“Assistance for basic survival and protection is vital for displaced populations, host communities and vulnerable people across the northeast.”

Also, out of the fund, 21 million dollars would go to Somalia, 36.9 million dollars to South Sudan and 34 million dollars to Yemen.

It added that the funding would help provide assistance to crisis-affected people in the countries mentioned and take into account the specific needs of women and children.

“It will include the provision of food and nutrition, health care services, clean water and sanitation facilities, and livelihoods support.

Hussen said that the Canadian Government would work with “trusted humanitarian partners that will make sure that the aid gets there quickly and goes to support the most vulnerable people”.

Partners receiving the humanitarian funding include International Committee of the Red Cross (17.8 million dollars), International Organisation for Migration (5 million dollars), and UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (1.45 million dollars).

Others include UN Population Fund (3 million dollars), UN High Commissioner for Refugees (4.15 million dollars), UNICEF (9.6 million dollars), World Food Programme (42 million dollars), among other UN organisations.

Action Against Hunger, CARE Canada, Médecins Sans Frontières, International Rescue Committee, Save the Children Canada, Mercy Corps, among others are part of non-governmental organisations to receive some of the funding.

According to the statement, insecurity due to conflicts and a lack of respect for international humanitarian law hinders the humanitarian response in conflict areas.

The Canadian Government, in the statement, further urged all parties to provide safe and immediate access for humanitarian workers and “allow them to do their work.”