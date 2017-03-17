Breaking: Nigeria Customs Service Redeploys 7 Comptrollers

The Nigeria Customs Service has approved the redeployment of seven Comptrollers of Customs.

In a statement on Friday, Joseph Attah, the acting Public Relations Officer of Customs stated that the redeployment was approved by Col. Hameed Ali (retd), Comptroller-General of Customs.

Read the customs statement below on the redeployment of the officers:

REDEPLOYMENT OF COMPTROLLERS

The Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) has approved the redeployment of seven (7) Comptrollers of Customs.

They are:

• Aber, T. B. Kirikiri Lighter Terminal to Ag. ACG Modernization

(HQ)

• Wushishi, L. ICT (HQ) to Kirikiri Lighter Terminal

• Babani, A. Port Harcourt Area II to Post Clearance Audit (Zone

‘A’)

• Abubakar, B. Post Clearance Audit (Zone ‘A’) to Port Harcourt

Area II

• Mohammed, A. A. Finance Administration and Technical

Service (HQ) to Seme

• Dimka, V. O. From Seme to Zone ‘D’ HQ Bauchi

• Odibu, C. O. Human Resource Development (HRD) to

Ikorodu Lighter Terminal

As the affected officers resume at their new posts, the CGC urges them to re-engineer their Commands for effective and efficient service delivery.

Signed

Joseph Attah

Ag. Public Relations Officer