Awaiting Results Candidates Can Write UTME – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has clarified the claim in some quarters that candidates awaiting results are eligible to register and sit for the forthcoming Universities Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

It stated categorically that candidates who fail to upload their results between May and August, would not be confirmed to gain admission into any tertiary institution.

The board explained that the clarification became necessary following the misinterpretations by many people on a press statement about its recently-concluded restructuring exercise.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, explained that the measure would enable JAMB to give admission to only qualified candidates who are ready to advance their studies in tertiary institutions, conserve resources and also provide credible data.

His words, “Nigerians are still not clear whether candidates with awaiting results will write UTME examinations or not. Now, we want to make it categorically clear that candidates with awaiting results are eligible to register and sit for our examinations. However, JAMB will not confirm any admission for any candidate with awaiting result.

“All candidates who are desirous of tertiary education are to upload their O’ Level result on our website. We don’t want to be giving admissions to candidates that are not qualified to be admitted. It has been discovered over time that most of the times when these candidates are admitted, they don’t meet the requirements.

“You have from May up to August to upload your result. At the point of admission, we would have sieved our records and any candidate who has not uploaded his or her result at that point is not eligible for admission.

“We have a good number of candidates who have written their exams in years past and they have their results ready waiting for this process, we will factor those ones and the few ones that will get their results before August.

“We are not working for those that will be writing their exams. But if by chance you write your O’ Level examinations and UTME this year and your result is ready, good for you.”

Benjamin further disclosed that candidates, who are not computer literate, have a choice of applying for a UTME mock examination at a fee of N700.00 nationwide.

He explained that the UTME mock examination was optional and aimed at allowing students have a feel of the Computer Based Test, CBT, particularly those not conversant with the new process.