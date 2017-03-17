Army confirms killing of 5 soldiers by Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the killing of five soldiers, including a Lieutenant, by Boko Haram insurgents in the attack on Magumeri town in Borno State.

PUNCH reports that the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, who did not disclose the names of the deceased soldiers, said in a release that three others were missing in action.

He said, “Troops chased fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists up to Doho, Mina Maideni, Donari, Salari, and Lawari villages. After hot pursuit and mop up the troops were able to neutralise an unconfirmed number of Boko Haram terrorists.

“Unfortunately we lost an officer and four soldiers, while three others were still missing.”