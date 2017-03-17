2 remanded in prison over abduction

The Police on Friday arraigned one James Blessing, 36 and Ogunsakin Mary, 50 before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over abduction.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi told the Court that the accused and others at large committed the offence between January and February 2017 at Ado-Ekiti, Iworoko-Ekiti and Are-Ekiti ‎in Ekiti State.

Olasunkanmi said the accused unlawfully took possession of one Amodu Success, 17, without the consent of her parents and held her for the purpose of prostitution and sexual labour.

He said the victim was sent on an errand by her parent, but a motorcyclist came her way and beat her until she became unconscious.

He added that the man took her to the house of one of the accused, Ogunsakin Mary, where she spent two days before taking her to Are-Ekiti.

“It was in Are-Ekiti that the first accused and others at large used her for prostitution and sex labour.’’

He said the offence was punishable under Section 30 (a) of the Child Rights Law of Ekiti State 2012.

The prosecutor applied for a date to enable him to duplicate the case file and send to the office of Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea was not taken as there was no counsel to defend the accused.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Idowu Ayenimo, ordered that the accused should be remanded in prison, pending the response from DPP.

He adjourned the case till April 12 for hearing.