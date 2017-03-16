United battle to Europa Quarter-final after 1-0 victory over Rostov

Manchester United survived a scare against Russian minnows FC Rostov to edge through to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Jose Mourinho’s side dominated for large periods, Henrikh Mkhitaryan shooting wide when one-on-one and Zlatan Ibrahimovic twice hitting the post before the break.

BBC reports that Rostov had set up to frustrate their hosts but, after United were disrupted by the loss of Paul Pogba to an apparent hamstring injury, the Russian side briefly threatened to snatch an unlikely lead when Sardar Azmoun forced a decent save out of Sergio Romero.

But as the visitors became more adventurous, United hit them on the break, Ibrahimovic flicking the ball into Mata’s path for the midfielder to fire home from close range.

A goal for Rostov would have sent the game to extra time but Romero again made a crucial save right at the end from Christian Noboa’s free-kick.

United will find out on Friday who they will play in the quarter-finals, with the draw taking place at 12:00 GMT.