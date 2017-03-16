Service of songs holds for Late Ogbemudia in Benin

The service of songs for late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, former Governor of the defunct Mid-West and Bendel, held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on Thursday.

The event was attended by family members and dignitaries from within and outside the state.

In a message entitled, “what will you be remembered for? Rev Osama Usuanlele of the United Baptist Church said the essence of living was to affect lives positively.

Usuanlele said late Ogbemudia lived a fulfilled life and won the hearts of many.

He described Ogbemudia as a distinguished Edo man who fought for the development of the old Bendel State, now Edo and Delta.

According to him, he came, he saw and conquered and his legacies will live on.

First son of the deceased, Mr Samuel Ogbemudia Jnr., said his father would be remembered for his excellent works.

He commended the team that worked with his father, saying that they contributed to his success.

He also appreciated the Gov. Godwin Obaseki Edo and his Delta counterpart, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for their support to the family before the demise of their father.

Dignitaries present at the event included former Head of state, retired Gen Yakubu Gowon, Gov. Obaseki of Edo, Chief Edwin Clark, Gen. Godwin Abbey, Chief Dan Orbi, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the 2016 Edo Governorship candidate of the PDP.

Others were Justin Okonobo, Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Oruwenmse, Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Odigie Oyegun, among others.

The burial service for late Ogbemudia will hold on Friday, March 17 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium by 10 am.

The late elder statesman died March 9, at a private hospital in Lagos aged 84.