Saraki congratulates new CAF President

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, congratulated the newly-elected President of African Football Confederation (CAF), Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad.

Saraki said in Abuja that Ahmad as a consummate technocrat would help to usher in an era of innovation and positive change in the affairs of CAF.

“Ahmad’s victory is a testament to his determination to positively alter the 29-year status quo in CAF,” Saraki said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu.

“His predecessor, Issa Hayatou had served the organisation well; now, we look forward to the new leadership to usher in an era of change and effectiveness to raise the standard of African football across all levels.”

Saraki also urged Football Associations (FA) across the continent to rally support for the new CAF president to deliver on his electioneering promises for the good of African football.

“This is a new beginning and we cannot afford to make the mistakes of the past.

“African football has been yearning for a new direction and now that this opportunity to inject fresh blood into the management of CAF has been realised, it is time for stakeholders to extend the frontiers and fortunes of African football at the global level,” Saraki said.

He commended the outgoing President of CAF, Issa Hayatou, for his services and contributions to the development of football in Africa in his 29-year headship of the body.