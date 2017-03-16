Plateau NDLEA set to curb drug abuse

The Plateau Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is poised to curb drug addiction among youths in the state through sensitisation.

Mrs Ngozi Madubuike, the Commandant of the corps in the state, said this in an interview on Thursday in Jos.

Madubuike said that the command had embarked on intensive drug abuse awareness and sensitisation campaign targeted at different groups with emphasis on the youth population.

She said the command would achieve the goal by ensuring that the demand and supply of both psychotropic substances, cocaine and cannabis sativa were reduced to the barest minimum.

According to her, once people, especially the youths, are well informed about the dangers of drug abuse the demand will drastically reduce and this will affect the supply.

“The command has chosen to tackle the menace of drug abuse via ensuring that there is a demand and supply reduction.

“This is in consonance with the theory of demand and supply which states that without demand there will not be supply,” she said.

The commandant said that the approach was in addition to arresting and prosecuting drug traffickers.

She commended the Plateau Government for its support in the fight against the menace.

She said this was evident in its resolve to pass a law that prohibited the consumption and production of an illicit brew called “Gosokolo”.

Madubuike said that the agency with support from the state government had mounted 3 billboards at strategic locations in Jos-Bukuru metropolis to sensitise the people to the ills of drug abuse and how they could be checked.

She appealed to parents to monitor their children and wards to know the type of friends they were associating with.