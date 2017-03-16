Mother stabs 8-month old baby

A mother has stabbed her eight-month-old baby boy at a police barrack in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The baby was rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital with the knife still stuck in his abdomen, The Sun reported.

According to the report, the mother, who is reportedly married to a police sergeant, is believed to be mentally ill.

However, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emeka Ogar, said the baby successfully underwent surgery, the report added.