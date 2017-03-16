Kano to provide low cost houses

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar says plans are on-going by the state government to provide low-cost housing for low-income earners in the state.

Abubakar said this at a one-day Housing Forum organised by the Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria in Kano State on Thursday.

The deputy governor stated that apart from the 2,000 housing units presently under construction, the state would construct another 2,000.

“Kano State Government in its 2017 budget has made provision of N1.1 billion for the construction of one-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom detached bungalows to be executed by the State Housing Corporation.”

Abubakar said the provision of houses should not be left to the Federal and State Governments alone, as the United Nations had estimated a housing deficit of about 16 million in Nigeria.

He said that there was the urgent need for the association to assist in providing decent shelter for people to fill in the gap.

In his remarks, the National President of the association, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu said that the forum was aimed at addressing pressing issues of housing in Nigeria.

According to him, the association has mapped out new strategies for developing affordable and decent housing in Nigeria to reduce cost.

Mohammed expressed optimism that the Kano State Kano Housing Corporation possessed all the potential to meet the housing demands of people in the state.