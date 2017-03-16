Ex-NNPC Boss, Yakubu To Sleep In Kuje Prison Until March 21

Former GMD, NNPC, Andrew Yakubu who was arraigned today for criminal charges before Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, has been remanded in Kuje Prison until March 21.

Yakubu is being prosecuted on a six-count charge bordering on non disclosure of assets, money laundering and advance fee fraud.

After hearing the charges against Yakubu, Justice Mohammed ordered his remand in Kuje Prison pending ruling on his bail application. He is to return to the court on March 21, 2017.

Mr. Adamu Dan Musa, the EFCC head of operations in Kano Zonal Office, led a team that recovered over $9.8million from the residence of the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Andrew in Kaduna based on whistle blower policy of the federal government.

However, days later Andrew filed a petition before a Federal High Court in Kano, urging it to order the Federal Government to return the money valued at N3 billion to him.