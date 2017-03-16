Edo declares Friday public holiday for late Ogbemudia

The Edo State Government has declared Friday as a public holiday in honour of the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, former Governor of the defunct Mid-West Region and Bendel.

Mr John Mayaki, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki revealed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Benin.

He said the holiday was to enable the Edo people mourn and pay their last respect to the elder statesman.

According to him, pupils and students are expected to queue up in their uniforms at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium by 9 a.m. on Friday for the state burial ceremony for the deceased.

The governor’s aide urged civil servants to be seated at the stadium by 10 a.m for an inter-denominational church service for the Ogbemudia.

Ogbemudia, 84, died in the early hours of March 9 in Lagos.