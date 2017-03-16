Defoe makes England squad

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has been recalled to the England squad.

The 34-year-old has 55 England caps and played his last international match against Chile in November 2013.

Uncapped Southampton duo Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse are included, as is 19-year-old Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Germany away in a friendly on 22 March before a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on 26 March.

West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore, who made his sole international appearance against Italy in 2012, is included.

Burnley defender Michael Keane and West Ham winger Michail Antonio are the other uncapped members of the England squad.

Luke Shaw, who has made two appearances for Manchester United since December, and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley are also included.

Defoe has scored 14 league goals this season, the second most by any English player behind Tottenham striker Harry Kane (19).

He has scored 19 goals for England since making his senior international debut against Sweden in 2004.

“You can have the young players who are hungry and the old players who are hungry as well,” Southgate told the England website.

“I think we can’t just look at young players all the time. I think we have to get results now and also plan for the future.”

Kane is missing after injuring his ankle against Millwall on Sunday, while captain Wayne Rooney is also absent with a leg injury.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is also absent through injury, while Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has not been selected.

Southgate added that there was “a chance” Rooney would be fit for Manchester United’s weekend Premier League game against Middlesbrough.

“The injury, coupled with the fact he’s not really had a lot of game time recently and others have, has sort of determined my decision on that one,” he added.

“Theo has a really valid claim for being included. I didn’t see him featuring in the games this week and I needed to look at one or two other players that I don’t know too much about.”

England squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City), Tom Heaton (Burnley).

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Man Utd), Michael Keane (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Chris Smalling (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Ross Barkley (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man Utd), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Nathan Redmond (Southampton), Raheem Sterling (Man City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Strikers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jamie Vardy (Leicester).

-BBC